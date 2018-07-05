Justin Timberlake Releases Summery New Track ‘SoulMate’

Justin Timberlake released new music on July 3 from a recording session he had in the Bahamas during the last week of June. “Summer starts now,” says Timberlake at the opening of the track, his first since his fifth solo album Man of the Woods was released in January.

Variety adds: ‘Along with his newest single, Timberlake was also featured in an interview for Complex today, in which he praised Drake’s “Scorpion” album and discussed the possibility of working together again in the future. He said: “There’s like two or three tracks on every G.O.O.D. Music release that I really, really am feeling. I love ‘Scorpion,’ I think it literally just like answered anything. I think The Boy came correct with that one. We’ve talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna jinx it, but we’ve talked about it a lot.”’