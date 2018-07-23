Casey Cott: Kevin and Moose are ‘Definitely a Thing’ in Season 3 as ‘Riverdale’ Drops New Trailer: WATCH

CW revealed a new trailer for the upcoming season of Riverdale at San Diego Comic Con over the weekend. The clip was mostly a recap of last season but featured some new footage (spoilers, see above).

In May, creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted that a men’s room kiss between Kevin Keller and Moose might have the chance to blossom into a full-blown relationship, telling EW: “My hope is that it continues. It’d be nice to see Kevin in a romance again. But they’ve got a big cloud looming over them, which is the death of Midge. Which is kind of par for the course on Riverdale. But I’m rooting for them. I hope it’s more than just a moment of passion.”

Now it appears that will happen. Casey Cott, who plays Kevin, shared more details in various Comic Con interviews. On a cast panel Cott said Kevin and Moose are “definitely a thing” in Season 3, and offered this to MTV:

Cott added: “I think making out in the bathroom cemented us as a ‘thing.’ We’re trying to push Moose in the right direction [in terms of him being out].”