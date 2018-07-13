Ariana Grande’s ‘God is a Woman’ Video Features Madonna – WATCH

Ariana Grande released a new single and lyric video Thursday called “God is a Woman”. On Friday, she released a full music video (above) with one notable addition: a monologue from Madonna (which starts at 2:22).

Writes Forbes of the single: ‘Grande demands to be taken seriously. This is hardly news to her millions of adoring fans, but for those who were late to the party, she makes it abundantly clear on her new brand new single “God Is a Woman.” The 25-year-old pop star sounds wise beyond her years and performs at the top of her game on the mesmerizing third single off her upcoming album Sweetener, delivering one of the best pop songs of the summer—if not the year—in the process.’

Grande had released a cryptic tweet earlier this week hinting at a collaboration.