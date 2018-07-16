Trump Supporter Pickets Neighbor’s House: ‘A Gay Asian with AIDS Who Hates America Lives Here’ – WATCH

Matt Sherman, an Orlando Trump supporter, was captured on video picketing his neighbor’s home with a homophobic double sided sign. On one side the sign read “A gay Asian with AIDS who hates America + fireworks lives here. The opposite side read, “A butt-hurt Trump hater lives here.”

Wrote the Orlando Weekly: “It’s unclear at the moment what exactly fully triggered the seated a**hole to picket in front of his neighbor’s home, but the whole thing reportedly started as an argument on the NextDoor app that got out of hand. It should also be noted that it’s illegal to directly target someone by picketing their residence in the City of Orlando. “