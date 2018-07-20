Michael Cohen Secretly Recorded Trump Discussing Payoff to Playboy Model

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded at least one conversation with Donald Trump two months before the election in which he discussed payoffs to Karen McDougal with the then candidate. The recording was swept up as part of the FBI raid on Cohen’s office.

The NYT reports: “Prosecutors want to know whether that violated federal campaign finance laws, and any conversation with Mr. Trump about those payments would be of keen interest to them. The recording’s existence further draws Mr. Trump into questions about tactics he and his associates used to keep aspects of his personal and business life a secret. And it highlights the potential legal and political danger that Mr. Cohen represents to Mr. Trump. Once the keeper of many of Mr. Trump’s secrets, Mr. Cohen is now seen as increasingly willing to consider cooperating with prosecutors.” More here.