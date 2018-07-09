California Deputy D.A. Wonders Why Maxine Waters Hasn’t Been Shot Yet in Profanity-Laden Racist Remark

Dan Reynolds, Elvis Costello, Thai Rescue, Bill Maher, Paul LePage, Stonewall Inn, Zayn, Orange is the New Black: HOT LINKS

Dick Cheney Signs Waterboarding Kit in Promo for New Sacha Baron Cohen Series: WATCH

A California Deputy District Attorney is under fire for a sickening, vulgar, racist Facebook comment suggesting someone should shoot Trump critic Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

The San Bernardino Sun reports:

Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem, who joined the D.A.’s Office 12 years ago, targeted outspoken U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former first lady Michelle Obama, Mexican immigrants and the victim of a police shooting in Facebook and Instagram posts labeled by one critic as “hateful rhetoric.”

Of Waters, Selyem said: “Being a loud-mouthed c#nt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now.”

…Selyem also posted a doctored picture of Michelle Obama holding a sign saying, “Trump grabbed my penis.”