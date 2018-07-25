Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Official White House Video of Helsinki Summit Edited to Remove Portion Indicating Putin Wanted Trump to Win Election: Maddow

P!nk’s New Video ‘Secrets’ Showcases the Sexiest Same-Sex Dance Moves of 2018: WATCH

by Towleroad
July 25, 2018 | 11:23am

Filmed “after a show in Perth at a rad artsy warehouse,” Pink’s new video for “Secrets” features the singer and her dancers showing off some sexy moves against a wall tagged with graffiti. One of her best.

