Sean Spicer Offers Pathetic Excuses for Lies He Told for Trump in ‘TODAY’ Show Interview: WATCH

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on the TODAY show (above) hawking a new book which is clearly going to not hold a lot of surprises.

Spicer said that Trump never asked him to lie. Spicer laughably claimed that Trump is a truthful person, excusing him as “the ultimate salesman.”

Then, as Savannah Guthrie called him out for several of things he said at the podium which were later proven to be lies, Spicer giggled nervously: “I appreciate you only keeping it to three.”

“There are days when I stepped in it, and would I take a do over? Absolutely,” said Spicer.

Spicer also said “I’ve seen no evidence” that the Mueller probe is a “witch hunt.”

Watch: