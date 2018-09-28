Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Kavanaugh to Floor Vote After Stunning Call from Jeff Flake for FBI Investigation: WATCH

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the full Senate on Friday afternoon after Republican Senator Jeff Flake stunned the chamber by calling for a weeklong FBI investigations of the sexual assault allegations against him. Flake earlier on Friday said he would vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Said Flake: “I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week, in order to let the FBI do an investigation, limited in time and scope to the current allegations that are there.”

The Hill reports: ‘It’s still not clear whether Kavanaugh can get to at least 50 votes on the Senate floor, which would allow Vice President Pence to break a tie and confirm him to the Supreme Court. GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) remain undecided. Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) are undecided on the Democratic side after Sen. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), another Democrat up for reelection in November in a red state, said he would vote “no” on Kavanaugh.’