Facebook Adds ‘Came Out’ Life Event for Today’s ‘National Coming Out Day’

Facebook added a “Major Life Event” to its list of options for National Coming Out Day which is today, October 11. Users can now declare the date when they “Came Out” of the closet.

To add, “Came Out” as a life event, go to the composer window on your timeline, choose Family & Relationships in the drop-down menu, and you should find “Came Out” among the options. You can then select date, location, someone to tag, and publish a story and photo as well.

Said Tudor Havriliuc, a vice president at Facebook, to NBC News: “For the LGBTQ community, Facebook is a way for you to come out, celebrate your pride and find support. Visibility is so important because it changes hearts and minds about being LGBTQ when friends and family see us living our true lives.”

Twitter users are unsure about using the new feature, however, for a variety of valid reasons.

One rightfully notes that coming out is actually a life-long process:

yes, because coming out is a one-time singular life event — jommy (@flimmyleon) October 10, 2018

Another said: “28 states in the U.S. where LGBTQ can still be fired for being gay and this is a focus? This is exactly what is needed. Congratulations to everyone though. OMFG!:

28 states in the U.S. where LGBTQ can still be fired for being gay and this is a focus? 🙄 This is exactly what is needed. Congratulations to everyone though. OMFG! — Deryck Nevelstraum (@81DN2800) October 11, 2018

Another warned: “Makes you a target to all anti .”

Makes you a target to all anti 🏳️‍🌈. — mizelaineous (@mizelaineous) October 10, 2018

What do you think about the new feature? Will you use it? Why and why not?