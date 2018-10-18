Delta Flight Attendant Suspended Over Filmed Sex Romp with Austin Wolf Inside Aircraft Lavatory

A flight attendant has been suspended and Delta Airlines is investigating after adult performer Austin Wolf posted clips to his Twitter account in which he was sexually engaged with the uniformed employee inside an aircraft lavatory.

The clips, which were deleted from Twitter, reportedly spread among Delta employees quickly, according to an insider who spoke with MailOnline.

Said the insider: “‘If the two guys had gone into the stall, done their thing and discreetly left it at that, maybe he would have gotten away with it. But when the clips were posted online it spread around the airline like wildfire. Someone even put together a meme along the lines of this man’s career going down the toilet. It was such a stupid thing to do – and then to have it posted online, the poor guy must be mortified.”

Delta released a statement about the incident: “This video does not reflect the standards of professionalism expected of our employees while representing the Delta brand or traveling as passengers on Delta aircraft. We have suspended the employee and are conducting a full investigation.”