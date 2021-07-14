11 Must-See Miami Spots for Gay Travelers with Children

There’s no shortages of places for kiddos to dig into sand on a number Miami’s beaches. Photo courtesy of the GMCVB.

Miami’s sexy, late-night party scene and chiseled, tan bodies may not seem an obvious destination for LGBTQ+ Parents, gay travelers with children. However, the city offers unique culture, gorgeous natural settings and tons of fun activities to delight visitors of all ages instead of (or between) the parties.

Gay travel to Miami with kids may look different than it did when you came as a single 20-something, but that’s the beauty of it. There are so many different experiences awaiting travelers, each visit is an opportunity to uncover another side of the region. Don’t worry if all you know of Miami is Twist, Palace and Gaythering; we’ve got you covered.

Beyond the beach, nature-loving kids and parents can explore parks, hit the water and even interact with the wildlife that call the Everglades home. As a cultural hub, Miami’s museums boast plenty to enrich and entertain the whole family. And if you think Miami’s haute cuisine and Cuban flavors are out of reach for the kids, think again.

