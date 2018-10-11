Trump Speechless as Kanye West Curses in Oval Office, Says MAGA Hat Makes Him Feel Like Superman: WATCH

Kanye West just delivered a “no b***s*it” rambling monologue to Donald Trump in which he said his MAGA hat makes him feel like Superman.

Said West: “What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, what I need the liberals to improve on, is, ‘if he don’t look good (pointing at Trump), we don’t look good’. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes, the best factories, and we have to make our core be empowered. We have to bring jobs into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas. But when we make everything in China and not in America then we’re cheating on our country and we’re putting people in positions to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory ever – the prison system!”