Corbin Fisher and GayHoopla Performer Kyle Dean Has Died at 21

Kyle Dean (aka Brandon Chrisan), an adult performer for studios GayHoopla and Corbin Fisher, has died at 21. The cause of death has not been shared.

Chrisan had been arrested multiple times over the last three years and released from jail in 2017 according to industry websites. He had deleted accounts on social media and fake ones had sprung up online created by “friends” interested in making a buck off his name. One recent fake account tweeted shortly after Chrisan’s death with a link to a GoFundMe page which has since been deleted.

According to SFGN, “Some online commentators have described Dean as a “gay-for-pay” performer, noting his frequent pleas for financial assistance for everything from Uber rides to Amazon wishlist gifts. His rap sheet in Florida includes possession of Xanax and marijuana and burglarizing cars.”

An entry on the Toale Brothers funeral home page noted that Chrisan “loved to play football and physically train his body, played football for the East Manatee

Bulldogs Pop Warner team and the Braden River Freshman football team and won fourth placed in an Adult Physique Competition at the age of seventeen.”