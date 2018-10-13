Gay Olympian Says 50 People Unfollowed Him After He Posted Photo Kissing His Husband

Tom Bosworth, a British track and field Olympian, said he was unfollowed by dozens of people on Instagram after posting a photo for National Coming Out Day in which he’s kissing his husband Harry Dinely.

Tweeted Bosworth: “Last night I shared this picture on Instagram for # nationalcomingoutday. It received a lot of love! Since then 50 people unfollow me! I dont post romantic pictures very often and Ive never hidden who I am so I dont understand why these individuals followed me in the first place!”

Wrote Bosworth as a caption to the Instagram photo: “It’s #nationalcomingoutday so I thought I’d post the reason I came out, both times (to my parents then publicly). Love of my life, my everything – @harryd1010. To all those struggling with the decision, if the time is right and you have the reason to do it, then DO IT! You’ll instantly feel better and you’ll wonder why you never did it sooner! It won’t be easy, it is terrifying and there will still be challenges to over come, but trust me, it’s worth it. Goodluck and enjoy being the true you! 🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt #lgbtsport #gayrights#comingout“