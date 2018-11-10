Thousands Flee California Wildfires; 9 Dead; 6,700+ Structures, Including Caitlyn Jenner’s Home, Destroyed – VIDEO

Multiple people are dead and thousands have been forced to flee the wildfires ravaging northern and southern California.

At least 9 people have been killed in the fires: “According to the Butte County sheriff’s office, five of the people whose deaths have been confirmed were found near Edgewood Lane in Paradise, California, in or near “vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire.” The sheriff’s office was not yet able to identify those victims because of their burn injuries. Other residents ran from the fire, the Sacramento Bee reported.”

Terrifying videos show one man’s escape from the Camp Fire in northern California that destroyed the town of Paradise. 6,700 structures have been destroyed in the Camp Fire.

HELL ON EARTH: Terrifying video shows what one man faced as he drove through the #campfire in #buttecounty ..giant flames, flying embers & falling trees. Colton Percifield escaped the fast-moving fire, others may not have been so lucky. The town of #Paradise was devastated. pic.twitter.com/9xi3a2QBRY — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) November 9, 2018

WATCH: An insanely scary site with the #CampFire roaring in #ButteCounty California. MORE: https://t.co/xtWRNtXdTP Please keep families, first responders and firefighters in your thoughts! 📽️via Brynn Parrott Chatfield pic.twitter.com/NxBIUJHCMO — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) November 9, 2018

Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was destroyed in the Woolsey fire.

TMZ reports: “Caitlyn’s pad, which was featured on her reality show, sat on top of a ridge overlooking the Malibu beach area — and, unfortunately, it is the same area where the Woolsey fire is burning out of control. Our sources say the home went up in flames Friday as the fire burned toward Malibu. She has been in the home since 2015, and she’s had to deal with natural disaster issues before. Just last year, winds as high as 60 MPH tore the roof off the 3,500 square foot, 4-bedroom spread.”

Among other celebrities forced to flee from the Woolsey fire were Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano, Guillermo del Toro, Rainn Wilson, Eddie McClintock, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West.

More than 250,000 people have been evacuated.

Trump blamed the fires on California mismanagement, threatening the state’s funding: “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”