Robert De Niro pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Anne Heche

Robert De Niro has hailed Anne Heche as a “wonderful actress”.

The Hollywood icon starred alongside the actress in the 1997 political satire ‘Wag the Dog’, and he’s paid a glowing tribute to Heche following her death at the age of 53.

De Niro, 78, said in a statement to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’m very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in ‘Wag the Dog.’ Sad!Sad!Sad!”

The actress passed away on Friday (12.08.22), days after being involved in a car crash.

A rep for the film star previously confirmed that Heche had slipped into a coma following the crash.

They said: “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Nancy Davis, Heche’s close friend, subsequently confirmed that she’d passed away.

Nancy said: “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven.

“I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me.

“She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS.

“My heart is broken #heavenhasanewangel #heavenhasanotherangel. (sic)”

Heche’s ex, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, has also taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the actress.

Ellen, 64, wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”