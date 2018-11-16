Michelle Obama Says Things She Couldn’t Say as First Lady: WATCH

Michelle Obama appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show Thursday night and acknowledged that there were many things she couldn’t say while she was First Lady. So Kimmel offered her a chance (above) to show off her freedom with a set of cards containing things she couldn’t say and had her read them aloud. These things concerned her daughters, her campaign for healthy eating, her famous catchphrase, her husband, and her freebie.

Kimmel also spoke with Obama about her new memoir Becoming and what she’s been doing since leaving the White House.

Obama reveals what #44 has been up to, which celebrities she texts with, whether she’s fighting over personal anecdotes with #44 for their books, if it was fun writing the book, if her daughters have political dreams, how their dogs Bo and Sunny are, what it was like living with her mother, and that she was surprised they had to pay for their food while in the White House, what she would have done if she wanted someone in the White House fired, how often she’s on social media, and more.