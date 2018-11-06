Rep. Steve King (R-IA) Attacks GOP House Fund for Supporting a Gay Candidate: WATCH

Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke Got Into it with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog: WATCH

White supremacist Rep. Steve King attacked the National Republican Congressional Committee on Monday night for supporting a gay candidate. A clip of King’s remarks was posted to Twitter by a Democratic tracker.

Said King: “They sent money over to support a candidate in a primary in California who had a same-sex partner that they put all over glossy mailers. I don’t know if they were holding hands or what was the deal. Man, that’s hard to write a check to those guys when they do that, so I’m hoping we get conservative leadership in the House.”