Man Goes on Hang Gliding Hell Ride After Pilot Forgets to Strap Him In: WATCH

Chris Gursky went on a vacation to Switzerland and planned to have a gorgeous afternoon of hang gliding. Instead he inadvertently starred in a viral YouTube video after his pilot failed to strap him in.

He wanted to hang glide, but not like this. Wrote Gursky: “While the pilot made a critical error in our pre-flight setup by not attaching me to the glider, he did all he could to get me down to the ground as quickly as possible, while grabbing on to my harness and flying with one hand…For 2 Min. 14 seconds I had to hang on for my life! The landing was a rough one, but I lived to tell the story.”