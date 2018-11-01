‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular’ Promises to Be Gayer Than Christmas

Get ready to make the yuletide extra, extra gay this year with RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular. The one-hour special will reunite eight former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants to compete for the title of America’s first Drag Race Xmas Queen.

Featured competitors include fan-favorite contestants Kim Chi, Jasmine Masters, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, Eureka O’Hara and Trixie Mattel. The holiday-themed episode will be a showcase for RuPaul’s classic album, Slay Belles, as well as Ru’s upcoming Christmas Party. (No word on our favorite Ru holiday album, 1997’s Ho Ho Ho.) In addition to Ru and the girls, Drag Race staples Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Todrick Hall will also appear.

“Nothing says Christmas like ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and drag queens slipping on their pantyhose,'” said three-time Emmy Award-winning host and EP RuPaul. “Celebrating the holidays with my most festive girls inspired me to record my new album, ‘Christmas Party.’ And this VH1 holiday extravaganza is my way of saying thank you to my ‘Drag Race’ family by spreading a little bit of love, laughter and light across the country and around the world.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular airs Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1. Get in the holiday spirit by revisiting our chat with LGBTQ performers about the gay appeal of the holiday season here.