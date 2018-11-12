Towleroad Gay News

Jaden Smith: ‘Tyler the Creator is My Boyfriend’ – WATCH

November 12, 2018 | 12:25pm

Jaden Smith, the son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, told fans during a concert at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles that rapper Tyler the Creator, the festival’s host, is his boyfriend.

Said Smith to the crowd: “I wanna tell you…Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f***ing boyfriend and he’s been my mother f***ing boyfriend my whole f***ing life! … Tyler The Creator is my mother f***ing boyfriend! It’s true!…Tyler The Creator is my f***ing boyfriend, if you take anything away from this f***ing show, that’s what you take away!”

Tyler was seen in the stands smiling and gesturing to Smith. It’s unclear if Smith was joking, but he followed up the statement with a tweet that read, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

In August 2017, Tyler revealed that he had a boyfriend in his teens during an interview on Know Wave’s Koopz Tunes radio podcast.

Said Tyler after the host suggests that he’s more open-minded than he’s been in the past: “I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in f**king Hawthorne. If that’s not open minded, I don’t know what is.”

The lyrics to several songs in Tyler’s 2017 album Scum F**k Flower Boy sparked speculation that he was coming out as gay.

