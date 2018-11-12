Jaden Smith: ‘Tyler the Creator is My Boyfriend’ – WATCH

Jaden Smith, the son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, told fans during a concert at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles that rapper Tyler the Creator, the festival’s host, is his boyfriend.

Said Smith to the crowd: “I wanna tell you…Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f***ing boyfriend and he’s been my mother f***ing boyfriend my whole f***ing life! … Tyler The Creator is my mother f***ing boyfriend! It’s true!…Tyler The Creator is my f***ing boyfriend, if you take anything away from this f***ing show, that’s what you take away!”

Jaden Smith just came out of the closet and omggdhbsfhsnnal pic.twitter.com/IhHxwcmeKy — कुतिया (@NickiGOAT) November 12, 2018

Tyler was seen in the stands smiling and gesturing to Smith. It’s unclear if Smith was joking, but he followed up the statement with a tweet that read, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 12, 2018

In August 2017, Tyler revealed that he had a boyfriend in his teens during an interview on Know Wave’s Koopz Tunes radio podcast.

Said Tyler after the host suggests that he’s more open-minded than he’s been in the past: “I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in f**king Hawthorne. If that’s not open minded, I don’t know what is.”

The lyrics to several songs in Tyler’s 2017 album Scum F**k Flower Boy sparked speculation that he was coming out as gay.