Former Dallas Cowboys Player Jeff Rohrer Comes Out as Gay, Will Be First NFL Athlete in Same-Sex Marriage

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer came out as gay and will be the first known former or current NFL player in a same-sex marriage when he marries his partner of two years Joshua Ross this Sunday. Rohrer played in the NFL from 1982 – 1988.

The NYT reports: ‘Mr. Rohrer is the first known National Football League player to be part of a same-sex marriage. The man who once spent four quarters chasing quarterback Vince Ferragamo on a Sunday, will look like a million bucks on his wedding day thanks to Salvatore Ferragamo, which provided the midnight blue tuxedos that will be worn by both grooms (Mr. Rohrer will also be wearing black, patent-leather shoes by Ferragamo, while Mr. Ross will sport a pair of Rollover Black Velvet Shoes by Christian Louboutin). “If I had told the Dallas Cowboys in the 1980s that I was gay, I would have been cut immediately,” Mr. Rohrer said. “It was a different world back then, people didn’t want to hear that.”’

Rohrer was previously married to a woman with whom he shares two kids.

Outsports has more: ‘Truth is, he’s faced very little negative reaction. Rohrer said he has told a handful of former Cowboys teammates, but word has spread through the “Cowboys family” very quickly. The level of acceptance has been far beyond his imagination. Until just this year he couldn’t get his head around the idea that this extended family would ever accept him as a gay man. Yet with Josh’s prodding and support, Rohrer has given the people around him the opportunity to know the real Jeff Rohrer. “It’s given me a new view on life and society and people and our country. I would have never expected it. I have just as many right- and left-leaning friends, and it doesn’t matter, the support cuts right through all of them.”’