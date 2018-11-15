Jussie Smollett Explains Why He Said ‘F**k No’ to a White Boyfriend on ‘Empire’

Jussie Smollett said that when producers tried to give his Empire character Jamal Lyon a white boyfriend he objected immediately.

Said Smollett on The Clay Cane Show: “There was talk about Jamal having a white boyfriend and I said, ‘F**k no!’ Not for any reason except we have a responsibility and we have a such a beautiful opportunity to show two black men in a relationship together, in a healthy relationship. But it was important to say and that wasn’t anything against white men. It was just a thing of no, no, no, no… this is what I hope, this what I want to see, this what I wished I had seen as a kid because if I had seen certain things as an adolescent I would have had a much different understanding of who I am in an earlier space. I do think that is important to show.”

Smollett and Cane went on to talk about the movie Moonlight and the American public’s objections to sexuality.

