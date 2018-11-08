Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Falling at Court

Gus Kenworthy Made a Thirsty Offer to the Gay Marine Veteran Who Just Won an Alabama House Seat

by Towleroad
November 8, 2018 | 8:22am

Gus Kenworthy had an extremely thirsty response to news that veteran Marine Neil Rafferty won his race for the state House seat in Alabama vacated by Alabama’s first openly gay legislator.

Responding to our headline that Rafferty had won Patricia Todd’s old seat, Kenworthy replied with the blonde bearded man emoji and joked: “I have another seat for him.”

And Twitter responded:

You Might Also Like