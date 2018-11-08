Gus Kenworthy Made a Thirsty Offer to the Gay Marine Veteran Who Just Won an Alabama House Seat

KJ Apa Gets a Passionate Kiss from Rob Raco in the New ‘Riverdale’ Preview: WATCH

‘Protect Mueller’ Protests to Take Place Nationwide on Thursday

Gus Kenworthy had an extremely thirsty response to news that veteran Marine Neil Rafferty won his race for the state House seat in Alabama vacated by Alabama’s first openly gay legislator.

Responding to our headline that Rafferty had won Patricia Todd’s old seat, Kenworthy replied with the blonde bearded man emoji and joked: “I have another seat for him.”

I have another seat for him: 🧔🏼 https://t.co/ba3ry1NK9p — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) November 8, 2018

And Twitter responded: