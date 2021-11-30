The Bachelor Colton Underwood ‘Didn’t Want To Be Gay’; But Is ‘Coming Out Colton’ to Dad; Has Gus Kenworthy For Advice: Netflix Trailer

Sharing his truth. Colton Underwood is getting real about his sexuality in the first trailer for his Netflix reality series Coming Out Colton.

In the teaser that debuted Monday, November 29, season 23’s Bachelor seeks guidance from pal and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy — who is also gay — along with several other peers as he navigates his journey to discover himself and open up to his family.

“I didn’t want to be gay,” Underwood admits in the trailer. “And the main voices in my head were just telling me, ‘You’ll get through this, you’ll get through this.’”

Netflix Netflix

While Underwood was the Bachelor and a football player — with the NFL alum maintaining he “want[s] to be a man of faith” — those around him are encouraging the reality star to remove all preconceived notions he may have about himself.

CASSIE RANDOLPH FLAUNTS ROMANCE WITH NEW BOYFRIEND BRIGHTON REINHARDT MONTHS AFTER EX COLTON UNDERWOOD COMES OUT AS GAY

“How am I supposed to be a football player and be gay?” the 29-year-old candidly ponders at one point in the sneak peak.

Underwood also reveals he never thought he “would come out,” saying: “I thought I would die with this secret.” However, he decided to share his truth because: “I’m ashamed, and I’m sort of mortified, of what got me to this position in the first place.”

Netflix

“I put a poor girl through hell because of my own insecurities,” he confesses while referring to his ex-girlfriend and winner of his Bachelor season Cassie Randolph — who he hopped a fence for and cut his season short to be with.

As OK! reported, Underwood — who came out as gay in April — dated Randolph for more than a year before they confirmed their split in May 2020. His former contestant later accused Underwood of stalking and harassing her. Randolph was granted a restraining order from the athlete last September, and it was dropped that November.

“Cassie filed a restraining order against you,” one of Underwood’s family members blatantly pointed out to him in the trailer. “You went off the rails.”

Underwood isn’t blind to the mistakes he’s made either, as he acknowledges: “I was starting to hurt other people outside of just myself.”

Netflix

The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking For Love on Reality TV author is also told in the trailer: “You want to sit down and apologize to make yourself feel better, [but] the best thing you can do is face up to what you’ve done — and find out who the hell you are.”

DEMI BURNETT ROASTS COLTON UNDERWOOD WHEN ASKED WHO THE GAY ‘BACHELOR’ SHOULD DATE NEXT: ‘SOMEONE THAT HE WON’T STALK’

With the help of his family and friends, Underwood learns how to be true to himself while coming clean to his dad about his sexuality.

“Since confronting it, this is the best I’ve ever felt,” he emotionally admits in sneak peak, with Kenworthy advising Underwood: “Try to shed any expectation of what you’re supposed to do — and just be you.”

As the emotional trailer wraps up, The Bachelorette Season 14 alum concludes: “Everybody’s coming out stories are different. And I’m grateful to be able to add my story to the conversation.”

Coming Out Colton starts streaming on Netflix Friday, December 3.