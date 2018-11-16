Lyft Driver Brandished Gun, Told Passenger He Wanted to Kill All Gay People: WATCH

A Miami man says his Lyft driver brandished a gun, used homophobic slurs, and said he wanted to kill all gay people before assaulting him and throwing him out of the car.

NBC Miami reports on Andres Berreondo’s ride from hell. Berreondo said the driver became aggravated when it was pointed out that he wasn’t following the GPS maps for his ride. The driver then became enraged, pulling out a gun and banging on the steering wheel, telling Berreondo he wanted to kill all gay people. After Berreondo called 911 the driver pulled over and threw him out, assaulting him.

Lyft released a statement: “The safety of our community is Lyft’s top priority, and the behavior described here is unacceptable. There is no place in the Lyft community for discrimination or violence of any kind. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we permanently deactivated the driver. We have been in contact with the passenger to offer our full support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.”