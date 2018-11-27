‘Michael And Michael Are Gay’ and Ready for a Few More Sexcapades: WEB SERIES

Michael and Michael Are Gay, the web series by real-life married couple Michael Feldman and Michael Rachlis that throws back the curtain on open relationships, is about to be back (December 4) with brand new episodes and just dropped a preview for the new installments (advisory: some of it is not wk-friendly).

The new episodes also feature Michael J. Feldman, Michael Rachlis, Kit Williamson, BC Griffin, Andy Bean, Cloie Taylor, Jimmy Fowlie, Dakota Greene, Sheila Carrasco, Kevin Mouren-laurens, Navaris Darson, Michael Bernardi, Christian Lee Herrod, Adrian J Anchondo, Jared North, Peter Stickles, and Ean Weslynn.