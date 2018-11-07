Pennsylvania Doubles LGBTQ Lawmakers, Elects First Out Gay Black Man Malcolm Kenyatta, Re-elects Brian Sims

Pennsylvanians elected Malcolm Kenyatta to its House. He’s the first out gay black man to elected to the PA legislature. PA Rep. Brian Sims was also re-elected, doubling the LGBTQ representation there.

Tweeted Sims: “MALCOLM KENYATTA: This is a special announcement in so many ways! My friend @malcolmforpa has been elected to the Pa House and is the first ever African-American gay man elected to the legislature and only the second Out person ever elected to the House!!! #RainbowWave”

MALCOLM KENYATTA: This is a special announcement in so many ways! My friend @malcolmforpa has been elected to the Pa House and is the first ever African-American gay man elected to the legislature and only the second Out person ever elected to the House!!! #RainbowWave pic.twitter.com/YL43gsCx0Y — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 7, 2018

THANK YOU! I just got off the phone with my Mom & Dad and I’m humbled to announce that I’ve been re-elected to the House of Representatives! Fighting for the people and ideas most important to this City & this country are the work of my life and I’m grateful to return. #BlueWave pic.twitter.com/Q4y38THSsB — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 7, 2018

Said Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund: “The rainbow wave did not skip Pennsylvania on Election Night, with voters doubling the number of openly LGBTQ state legislators who can fight for equality in the Pennsylvania state House. Rep. Brian Sims has been the sole voice for our community in the legislature, facing down one of the most homophobic lawmakers in the country and fending off legislative attacks on our community. To have Malcolm join him will certainly be welcome, because we know that when more openly LGBTQ candidates are in the halls of power, it leads to more inclusive debates and legislation.”