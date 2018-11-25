16-Year-Old Arrested for Making Threatening Phone Calls to Boston Gay Bars

A 16-year-old Hampton, New Hampshire teen has been arrested for making threatening phone calls to Boston gay bars dbar and Alley Bar earlier this month.

NECN reports: ‘The suspect’s name has not been released. He was wanted on outstanding warrants sought out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court for Threats with Serious Public Alarm and Civil Rights Violations, as well as additional warrants from separate charges. The suspect is being held as a fugitive from justice. It is unclear when he is due in court.’

Alley Bar manager Rocco LaMonica told the Boston Herald: “Nobody wants to prosecute someone and ruin someone’s life. Hopefully maybe this way, of talking to them, seeing we’re not the enemy, they’ll see it’s okay to be who you are.”

Police Commissioner William G. Gross told the Boston Herald earlier this month: “If we receive calls for threats, we’re going to investigate it, we’re going to investigate it to the fullest potential and hope we get the individual making those threats. We like to be cognizant of any threat. Any threat is always concerning, but we’re here for the folks.”