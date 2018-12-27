Activists Condemn Attack of Two Men Having Sex in Car in Malaysia

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists in the city of Petaling Jaya in Malaysia condemned the violent assault of two young men after they were beaten up by several unknown assailants for allegedly having sex in a car according to the Malay Mail.

LGBT activist Numan Afifi Saadan, who shared the video, which has since gone viral, chastised the act of violence against the LGBT community and said it needed to stop.

In the 96-second video, several people who appear to be security guards can be heard in the background calling them an “embarrassment.”

Local LGBT rights group, PELANGI Campaign, also condemned the violent assault on the two young men.

“We categorically condemn this anti-gay violence and call on the Malaysian authority to investigate on this hate crime. Enough is enough,” it said in a tweet.

We have received unverified report about a viral video of two young men that were beaten up by a group of people for allegedly having gay sex. We categorically condemn this anti-gay violence and call on the Malaysian authority to investigate on this hate crime. Enough is enough — PELANGI Campaign (@pelangicampaign) December 27, 2018

Afifi added in a follow-up tweet: “If you know any gay friends, go hug or fist-bump them today, hold their hands tight and let them know that they are loved. Tell them that you’ll stand with them as we embrace the end of 2018 that is still homophobic.”

If you know any gay friends, go hug or fist-bump them today, hold their hands tight and let them know that they are loved. Tell them that you’ll stand with them as we embrace the end of 2018 that is still homophobic.#StrongerTogayther #HoldTight — Numan Afifi (@NumanAfifi) December 27, 2018

