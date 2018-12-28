Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Social Media Lights Up as Alien Blue Light Illuminates NYC Skyline: WATCH

Social Media Lights Up as Alien Blue Light Illuminates NYC Skyline: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

A transformer fire caused the night sky in New York City to light up with blast of flickering bluish light leading many to speculate on social media that there was a massive fire, or aliens had landed.

It was a transformer fire at 20th Avenue and 32nd street in Astoria, according to Con Edison.

But social media was all over it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No fucking filter! Also no news from @conedison which apparently had a huge fire at a plant in Astoria

A post shared by Daniel Holtzman (@holtzingout4ahero) on

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */