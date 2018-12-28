Social Media Lights Up as Alien Blue Light Illuminates NYC Skyline: WATCH

A transformer fire caused the night sky in New York City to light up with blast of flickering bluish light leading many to speculate on social media that there was a massive fire, or aliens had landed.
It was a transformer fire at 20th Avenue and 32nd street in Astoria, according to Con Edison.
There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk
— Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018
But social media was all over it.
“Oh for fuck’s sake” – the aliens who landed in Astoria looking at the subway map
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 28, 2018
Is this an alien invasion? pic.twitter.com/ED4G94tQYo
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 28, 2018
No fucking filter! Also no news from @conedison which apparently had a huge fire at a plant in Astoria
In my neighborhood this evening… Astoria, Queens NY… Aliens??? pic.twitter.com/JhXRh0NiXm
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 28, 2018
here’s a second look with the Queens 7 train approaching and the brilliant blue sky lighting up overheard. went on for maybe 3 minutes total
alexa show me what the alien arrival looks like pic.twitter.com/NmZNXIybLD
— J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 28, 2018