Teen Takes Broadway Musicals to the Next Level — While Mom Drives: WATCH

Need something funny to share with the fam over this Christmas holiday? Colin O’Leary’s ‘Showtunes 2018‘ mash-up is sure to start a few conversations. Colin O’Leary is to ‘Carpool Karaoke’ as Randy Rainbow is to ‘PBS News Hour’. Both take a staid and predictable format and offer it the drama and pizzazz of a Broadway musical.

And the other star in O’Leary’s clip, the brilliant foil, is Colin’s mother Carol (and was that grandma?), who plays the ‘straight woman’ to his over-the-top theatrics and also manages to be the most accepting and wonderful mom ever.

Here’s the list of shows O’Leary performs in the clip above (in order): Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Dreamgirls, Les Miserables, Frozen, The Wiz, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and a very wet The Little Mermaid.

O’Leary continues with Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, Carousel , Evita, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, Cats , Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, Carrie, Funny Girl, Rocky Horror, Phantom of the Opera, Frozen, Wicked, Mary Poppins, Phantom of the Opera, and Frozen.

A few weeks ago, Colin and Carol were invited to a taping of Will & Grace where the video above was played before the taping. Sean Hayes posted the visit to his Facebook page.

And more reason to be excited: Colin says that he’s working on a second act.