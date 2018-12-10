DL Hughley Calls ‘Pose’ Star Indya Moore a ‘Pussy’ for Calling Out Kevin Hart’s Anti-Gay Bigotry

Pose actress Indya Moore laid into D.L. Hughley on Friday for defending Kevin Hart’s anti-gay jokes and Hughley called her a “pussy” in return.

It started after Hughley began defending Hart on Twitter:

Tweeted Moore: “White people standing up for racism in comedy. @ RealDLHughley. But you can’t see that because gay jokes are so popular and normalized. you can’t balance or evaluate the ethics of an issue you aren’t impacted by or really care brother just stop… You bias!”

Hughley replied: “I think jokes are jokes and no one is above them nothing more nothing less…I could give less than a damn what you think if u don’t dig it don’t listen! But I’d never apologize for a joke”

Replied Moore: “I know you don’t care! That’s what the issue is. You complacent to how you jokes impact the quality peoples lives. You insensitive. I make people laugh all the time without making fun of other people. People around me listen & you give them permission to treat me how they want…Bro. listen. The WORSE thing i ever felt was to be in the middle of a classroom of people laughing at me because someone made fun of something about me that was different from them to make other people laugh. all those laughing people learned from that joke that it was okay to…now make fun of me for the same reason. The psychological impact of a JOKE is detrimental not only to the mental health of the individual who is the comedic subject but also their physical safety. Brother Why you have to act like there ain’t other ways to make people smile…Comedy is a excruciatingly poor justification for being a biggot. No matter if it made a thousand ppl laugh. Those two people in the middle of the croud who came to laugh to and left feeling hurt matter, and yalls failure to acknowledge or see that is the issue here not your job”

Added Moore: “There are consequences for the things you say no matter who it makes laugh. So since you don’t give a damn don’t act surprised & defensive when people who do give a damn oppose you- cus what’s a matter of jokes for you is a matter of safety for others…you ain’t gonna sit around and collect money at the expensive of oppressing people and negatively influencing the quality of their life through by how you use they platform. So start buying up stocks buddy cus my generation ain’t having it…your jokes divide people and that’s why you fail as a comedian. By all means don’t apologize, you can be all the clown you want but you will never lead with bullshit.”

Replied Hughley: “Fail!! Lol!!!! I make a living doing what love, put kids through college, paid for my homes, and travel the world, and still don’t give a shit what a pussy like u thinks”

Moore went on: “unpacking the subtext of 55 year old @RealDLHughley calling me, a 23 year old black trans woman with a life expectancy of 35 a pussy on twitter for standing up to him in account of his complacency of comedic bigotry and how that impacts peoples is excruciating laborsome.”

Moore added: “Stop telling me stop defending my community and myself. I am not losing any energy, as laborsome as it is. If it hurts you to see me addressing oppressive rhetoric, then stand by me when I do. It hurts of course it does but my reaction to the infliction of pain is discourse. If you throw dirt at us I will drag you in the mud of truth without even cussing or dehumanizing you.”