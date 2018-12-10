Conservative Columnist Stuns ‘FOX & Friends’ Hosts by Predicting Trump Will Be Indicted: WATCH

Conservative columnist Andrew McCarthy shocked the hosts of Trump’s favorite FOX News program over the weekend, telling them that the president is likely to be indicted.

Said McCarthy to the FOX & Friends weekend team: “The Southern District of New York case, which is different from the Mueller case on Cohen — they are clearly going after the president on campaign finance violations. It’s clear that Trump is the target and that he’ll be indicted eventually.”

Interjected Ed Henry: “That kind of stops me in my tracks. We’ve heard all along that Justice Department guidance is that the president himself can’t be indicted, or herself down the road, cannot be indicted.”

Replied McCarthy: “The president is not supposed to get an advantage from being president. All we say is he can’t be put through the criminal process while he’s president. They can indict him and he can be tried down the road. Are they setting the stage to file charges against him? I can’t come to any other conclusion.”

McCarthy wrote an op-ed laying it all out on Saturday night: “The major takeaway from the 40-page sentencing memorandum filed by federal prosecutors Friday for Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, is this: The president is very likely to be indicted on a charge of violating federal campaign finance laws.”