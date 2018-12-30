Gaga Overcome with Emotion as She Performs ‘Shallow’ for First Time at Vegas Residency Opening Night: HIGHLIGHTS

Lady Gaga‘s Las Vegas residency opened on Friday night and took fans on a trippy, emotional journey guided by an alien guardian angel avatar named “Enigma” – also the title of the show. Check out the highlights below.

Among those in attendance were Adam Lambert, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Dave Grohl, Regina King, and Jeremy Renner.

The set list was a tour of her hit-laden career, starting at the very beginning with “Just Dance” and finishing with a stunning performance of “Shallow”, during which she had to stop because she was overcome with emotion.

About to step out. I can hear you. I’m so excited. I love you. Welcome to #ENIGMA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 29, 2018

The set list:

“Just Dance”

“Poker Face”

“LoveGame”

“Dance in the Dark”

“Beautiful, Dirty, Rich”

“The Fame”

“Telephone”

“Applause”

“Paparazzi”

“Aura”

“Scheiße”

“Judas”

“Government Hooker”

“I’m Afraid of Americans” (David Bowie cover)

“The Edge of Glory”

“Alejandro”

“Million Reasons”

“You and I”

“Bad Romance”

“Born This Way”

Encore: “Shallow”

Wrote Rolling Stone: ‘During chapter transitions and outfit changes, Gaga appeared as an anime-video game digital incarnation of herself on screen, chasing after a literal star to a score from her live band. Those moments as well as her own hyper-theatrical exchanges with Enigma and the audience still need a bit smoothing out, but the vampy, campy nature made the show feel at times like an interactive ride at Universal Studios that makes you almost wish that the seats moved like a roller coaster as cartoon Gaga traverses space.’

Said Gaga as she began the Star Is Born hit: “I love you so much. I’ve known some of you for so long. Do you remember this? (she pointed to her vintage Gaga concert t-shirt) That’s you and me. And for a really long time, I felt so misunderstood. I thought the way I dressed, the way I talk, the attitude, they thought it was shallow. But this sh*t is deep as f**k. I love you so much. I’m so proud to be your star, but the truth is, you gave birth to me.”