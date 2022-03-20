Trans Adult Film Star Angelina Please’s Body Found In Las Vegas Home; No Signs of Foul Play or Violence. No Official Cause of Death Yet

@ANGELINAPLEASE/INSTAGRAM @ANGELINAPLEASE/INSTAGRAM

Adult film actress Angelina Please was found dead in her Las Vegas home a week after police launched a missing persons investigation.

Please’s neighbor, fellow adult film actress Aspen Brooks, reported the actress as missing after begging for information after not hearing from Please.

After news of the actress’s body being found, Brooks posted a follow-up tweet where she wrote, “I’m at a loss for words. Went to go check up on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything.”

“She was just 24 years old … RIP baby girl.”

Police reportedly found the body of the adult entertainer in her Las Vegas home Tuesday morning.

Officers found no signs of foul play or violence at her house. An official cause of death has yet to be released. The Clark County Medical Examiner still lists her autopsy as “pending.”

Please’s last tweet before going missing mentioned that she was planning a trip to LA from the 10th to the 16th, but she wasn’t able to make it out west before her passing.

The adult film star was recently nominated as Trans Performer of the Year for the 2022 AVN Awards and was viewed as one of the up-and-coming stars in the adult film industry.

Please’s alleged sibling, Lonnie Montalbano, started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of transporting her body home.

“This is something I never imagined having to do for my baby sister,” they wrote on the Help Bring My Sister Home for Burial donation page. “[Please] was loved by so many, so special in a million different ways and showed so much promise.”

The funding is said to help “bring her body home to Chicago, where our father has given up his plot to lay my sister next to her grandparents.”

The GoFundMe has raised $15,000 so far.