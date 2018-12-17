James Charles Wants You To Stop Coming To His House

YouTube star James Charles has been “freaked out’ by random fans showing up at his house.

In a tweet the popular make up artist said, “please stop showing up at my house. i will not hug you, i will not take a photo with you, and i absolutely will not sign your palette. it is extremely disrespectful & makes me feel very unsafe in my own home. respect people’s privacy, it’s really not that hard.”

please stop showing up at my house. i will not hug you, i will not take a photo with you, and i absolutely will not sign your palette. it is extremely disrespectful & makes me feel very unsafe in my own home. respect people’s privacy, it’s really not that hard. — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 16, 2018

The 19-year-old has 11 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. Charles also said on Twitter it was extremely disrespectful for fans to show up at his house and said it made him feel really unsafe in his own home. It left him shaken; he later tweeted he was finding it hard to concentrate.

I am so annoyed. I was supposed to be done filming hours ago and now I can’t even focus. 😐 — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 16, 2018

Model and Actor Charles (nee James Charles Dickinson) gained a huge following through the make-up looks he shares on social media. In 2016 he became the first male ambassador for make-up brand CoverGirl.

Charles has over a 11-and-a-half a million people follow his Instagram account where he regularly posts how-to tutorials.

In a recent battle with celebrity make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic — he and Charles took turns making up Kim Kardashian.

According to the BBC, “YouTube stars often see their homes being bombarded with teenage fans. Both Logan and Jake Paul have spoken about their house being surrounded by fans before and Charles also claimed he had to wait a long time for the police to arrive.”

Many of his followers on Twitter pointed out that being a well-known celebrity would always invite attention from fans.