Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, JGL & Zooey Deschanel Help Ring In 2019: HOT LINKS

NEW CLASSIC Is Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day” the new “Auld Lang Syne?”

JUSTICE IS A DISH BEST SERVED YOUNG The hugely popular fan favorite cartoon finally returns for its third season eight years after being canceled by Cartoon Network.

Young Justice: Outsiders premieres on Warner Bros’ DC Universe streaming platform Friday, January 4th.

GROSS INDECENCY Back in September many Western leaders, Human Rights advocates, and Indian LGBT citizens celebrated the decriminalization of gay sex on the sub-continent.

India was lauded for adopting Western ideals of liberalism.

But noted historian Harbans Mukhia says one has to know India’s history to understand that anti-LGBT sentiment and laws outlawing homosexuality and that made it a criminal act came from the British. “The British brought their own rules to India, including Section 377 which banned homosexuality and made it a criminal act. This law was enforced by them but it didn’t conform with India’s attitude toward homosexuality. It was more to do with their Christian belief systems,” he said.

Mukhia added that the court’s decision has taken India back to its traditional roots and values.

PAKISTANI PRIDE Transgender folks from around the country arrived in Pakistan’s second largest city of Lahore for the country’s first Trans Pride Parade last Saturday.

BOLDY BINGE WATCH If you missed the first season of the phenomenal Star Trek: Discovery last year, now’s your chance to binge it before season two debuts January 17.

Judging by the trailers Trek is shaking things up with the introduction of rebooted iconic Trek characters including Captain James T. Kirk’s predecessor, Captain Christopher Pike, Michelle Yeoh’s mercurial and scene-stealing Captain Philippa Georgiou, and the introduction of Spock played by the studly Ethan Peck (grandson of Hollywood acting legend Gregory Peck).

Oh and did we forget to mention the new season heralds the return of a certain enterprising Constitution class starship in its prime?

BAD INFLUENCE Cameron Dallas, the 24-year-old social media influencer and singer, is facing a charge of second-degree assault in Colorado that occurred over his Christmas getaway to Aspen.

Dallas shamelessly confirmed he was arrested and even posted his mug shot on social media platform Instagram.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY Trump issued an executive order on Friday freezing pay for federal civilian workers in 2019, even though about 800,000 of them were either furloughed or working without pay because of the partial government shutdown.

THE EDGE OF GLORY Celine Dion went gaga for Gaga in Vegas over the weekend.

Celine Dion getting her life at Lady Gaga's show pic.twitter.com/Gj7oV28kf3 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 31, 2018

But Dion really brought the house down when Gaga sang her anthem “Bad Romance.”

Celine Dion slaying the Bad Romance choreo pic.twitter.com/ZRspm8oRKy — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 31, 2018

RUN DON’T SWIM 20000 leagues above the sea Aquaman finishes the year a certifiable blockbuster.

ADORKABLE Welcome in 2019 with Zooey Deschanel & Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s cover of What Are You Doing New Years Eve?

BETTER ASK SOMEBODY Then check out the original by Nancy Wilson.

SIZE QUEEN Adam Rippon said one of his New Year resolutions is to give off more BDE* in 2019.

One of my New Years resolutions is to give off more BDE and also more HGE (horse girl energy) — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 29, 2018

*BDE stands for Big Dick Energy

LAST DANCE Caliph one of San Diego’s longest running gay bars is closing after 58 years. Watch drag troupe Blue Velvet perform a cover of Amy Whinehouse’s “Rehab” in 2015.

LAST CALL Check out the hotties below who’ll be ringing in the New Year at the Saloon in Minneapolis tonight.

View this post on Instagram Don’t miss these studs tonight at @thesaloonmn #thesaloonmn #gaynye A post shared by Saloon Minneapolis (@thesaloonmn) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

DON’T BE THAT GUY Happy New Year from Towleroad!