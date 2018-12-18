Towleroad Gay News

‘Michael and Michael Are Gay’ Attend a Party Where Clothing is Not Optional: WEB SERIES

Michael and Michael get invited to a super-intimidating party where clothing is not optional by their friends Greg (Kit Williamson) and Justin (Blake Cooper Griffin) in Episode 4 of the web series Michael And Michael Are Gay.

Along the way they discover the key to liberating themselves from the anxiety about their bodies, until an assault on a blind person, a bloody nose and a few digestive issues stink up the party.

The episode also stars Peter Stickles, Navaris Darson, Jimmy Fowlie, Christian Lee Herrod, Jared North, Adrian Anchondo, Phil Walker, Jordon Sorenson, Michael Bernardi, Reginald Middleton, Derek Ocampo, and Shane Billings. Watch (alert: not wk-friendly):

Michael And Michael Are Gay is an ongoing web series by real-life married couple Michael Feldman and Michael Rachlis that throws back the curtain on open relationships. Check out the previous episodes here, in which they attend a dinner party with a straight couple who share how they’re spicing things up in the bedroom, and here, in which they go to Burning Man.

