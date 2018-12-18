‘Michael and Michael Are Gay’ Attend a Party Where Clothing is Not Optional: WEB SERIES

Michael and Michael get invited to a super-intimidating party where clothing is not optional by their friends Greg (Kit Williamson) and Justin (Blake Cooper Griffin) in Episode 4 of the web series Michael And Michael Are Gay.

Along the way they discover the key to liberating themselves from the anxiety about their bodies, until an assault on a blind person, a bloody nose and a few digestive issues stink up the party.

The episode also stars Peter Stickles, Navaris Darson, Jimmy Fowlie, Christian Lee Herrod, Jared North, Adrian Anchondo, Phil Walker, Jordon Sorenson, Michael Bernardi, Reginald Middleton, Derek Ocampo, and Shane Billings. Watch (alert: not wk-friendly):