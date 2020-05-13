This ‘Masculine Gay’ Pool Party Just Got Crashed: WATCH

Neeve heard about this masculine gay pool party going down in the heart of West Hollywood and decided he needed to find out just why he wasn’t invited. Neeve is the latest persona cooked up by “Go-Go Boy Interrupted” creator Jimmy Fowlie, and Neeve feels he has been wronged. Check out the full sketch below.

Also, writes Fowlie: This was filmed in January, in case you had any questions about the social distancing that was not happening in the shot.”

Featuring Matt Wilkas, Johnny Sibilly, Mike Millan, Dakota Greene, Michael Henry, Billy Lorusso, Marc Cohen, Kevin Carnel, and Rollin Perry.