The Wall, Ellen DeGeneres, Milo Ventimiglia, Apple in Austin, Julian Castro, Modern Family, Tom Steyer, Mozzarella: HOT LINKS

THE WALL. In memo, Department of Homeland Security Memo touts border wall construction that doesn’t exist: “Look, I think reasonable, objective observers can agree that Trump’s credibility evaporated quite a while ago. Much of the country realizes that the president has a strained relationship with reality, and his boasts are generally seen through that lens. But Americans still need to have some confidence in the Department of Homeland Security, so when it peddles Trump’s fiction as if it were fact, it’s undermining the credibility of an agency we’re supposed to be able to trust in the event of an emergency.” See the memo HERE.

TRUMP. I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law: “I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly……….stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance. Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not…….guilty even on a civil basis. Those charges were just agreed to by him in order to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence, which he did-including the fact that his family was temporarily let off the hook. As a lawyer, Michael has great liability to me!”

ELLEN DEGENERES. Portia De Rossi wants Ellen to walk away from her lucrative daytime talk show.

IMPEACHMENT CONCERNS. Trump is privately fretting to friends: ‘Trump’s fear about the possibility has escalated as the consequences of federal investigations involving his associates and Democratic control of the House sink in, the sources said, and his allies believe maintaining the support of establishment Republicans he bucked to win election is now critical to saving his presidency.’

I DON’T REALLY CARE, DO U? Melania Trump reveals new blond hair.

TOM STEYER 2020. Billionaire posts job listings for potential campaign: ‘Steyer, a San Francisco–based billionaire and the Democratic donor behind the national “Need to Impeach” effort aimed at President Donald Trump, published the job openings under an anonymous account. The listing invites “highly skilled political professionals” to apply for key roles on a “national campaign team” for a “high-profile political campaign based on the West Coast.”‘

JULIAN CASTRO 2020. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro forms exploratory committee. “This gives Castro an early start for courting donors, potential campaign staffers and media attention. The 44-year-old former San Antonio mayor will have more time to build his name ID and brand, which is crucial if his fellow Texan Beto O’Rourke throws his hat in the ring, too.”

As a kid growing up on the west side of San Antonio, I never thought that I’d one day be making this announcement: https://t.co/2NAIFEsCFh I’m exploring a candidacy for President of the United States in 2020 to renew the promise of this country for all. https://t.co/9jOBdjHcLO — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 12, 2018

AUSTIN. Apple to build $1 billion campus in Texas: “Apple plans to build a 133-acre campus in Austin, Texas, that will cost $1 billion and employ 5,000 new workers, the company announced Thursday. The company says the move is expected to make it the largest private employer in Austin. Apple already employs more people in Austin, some 6,200 workers, than it does in any other city outside of its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. The company now plans to add substantially to that figure.”

QUEER DANCE PARTY. Protesters dance outside Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s home: ‘Activist group WERK for Peace organized the musical protest in opposition to Miller’s work on President Trump’s immigration policy, DCist reported. The event, dubbed “#WERKNotWalls,” is calling for better treatment of migrants and refugees at the southern border. Miller is “the architect behind the Muslim Ban and the architect behind the response to the migrant and refugee caravan that is currently making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border,” Firas Nasr, the founding organizer of WERK for Peace, told the outlet.’

From the people who brought you an LGBT dance party at Pence’s house, it’s #WERKNotWalls, twerking their way to Stephen Miller’s place in DC against his immigration policies. Thread incoming! pic.twitter.com/NSbWKmG1Au — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 13, 2018

JOHN W HALLETT. Judge resigns after complaint that he told an attorney to fellate Viggo Mortensen. ‘The judge allegedly responded the festival was “about the gayest thing I have ever heard.” The judge allegedly went on to say, “You and Viggo Mortensen should get a hotel room and suck each other’s d**ks.”‘

MODERN FAMILY. Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals that it might not be over.

THE STRANGE ONES. Alex Pettyfer shows off his full moon.

LILY. Sesame Street reintroduces its first homeless muppet. ‘Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street,” is reintroducing Lily as the first homeless character on the show in order to provide hope for those children that are currently without a home of their own. The story line was created as a new initiative, and part of the Sesame Street in Communities program, to alleviate the stigma around homelessness.’

Lily, the first homeless character on "Sesame Street," will teach kids a lesson of hope and love. https://t.co/VSAUTgCJir pic.twitter.com/jcmqh8p7sr — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) December 12, 2018

HOW IT’S MADE OF THE DAY. Italy’s biggest mozzarella balls…mmm.

THIRST TWEET READING OF THE DAY. Milo Ventimiglia.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Eliran Edri.