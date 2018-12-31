Louis C.K. Mocks Nonbinary People, Parkland Shooting Survivors, Uses Anti-Gay Slur in Leaked Routine: LISTEN

Sexual predator Louis C.K. is in the headlines after a comedy set performed Dec. 16 at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, New York leaked to the internet. In the set the comic mocks nonbinary people, and the Parkland shooting survivors.

Said C.K. in a segment detailing the various ways he finds young people today annoying: “They’re like royalty. They tell you what to call them. (in lisping voice) ‘You should address me, as ‘they them’ Because I identify as gender neutral.’ Okay, you should address me as ‘there’ because I identify as a location, and that location is your mother’s cunt. It doesn’t have to be that nasty, but it can be.”

He went on to describe the school shooting survivors testifying before Congress: “You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting. You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way. Now I gotta listen to you talking?”

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

Variety adds: ‘C.K. also riffed at length about “retarded” people, the difference in penis size among black, white and Asian men, and he used a gay slur in a referring to his doctor as “an old f—— Jewish f–.” As the set continues, C.K. acknowledges that some of his comments will provoke controversy but he stresses he has little to lose. “What are you going to do, take away my birthday? My life is over. I don’t give a s—,” he said. After C.K. was exposed for sexual misconduct — including a habit of asking female comics to watch him masturbate — the comedian lost his production deal with FX Networks and had to scrap plans for a theatrical release of his latest indie film production, “I Love You Daddy.” He returned to the stage in October and November with a few sets at New York’s Comedy Cellar club that also drew criticism for his defensive tone.’

The full leaked set: