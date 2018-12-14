Woman Arrested for Hideous, Racist Attack on NYC Subway Captured on Video by Commuters: WATCH

A Brooklyn woman has been arrested for calling an Asian woman a “f—king c—k’ and violently attacking her with an umbrella on a subway crowded with commuters, many of whom recorded the attack on social media. 40-year-old Anna Lushchinskaya faces felony assault charges for the attack.

ABC7 New York reports: ‘”Everybody was just looking at each other like, ‘Are you sure you just heard that? Did you just hear that?'”, said the man who stepped in to help, Juan Ayala, speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News. “I’m lucky that she didn’t have anything like weapons on her — like knife, gun — because it could have got a lot worse,” the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News exclusively. “I’m lucky that people were on the train who were helping me, especially the first Asian guy who stood in front of me right away because he wasn’t recording. He just stood in front of me to help me, because I know other people were recording, but their recording didn’t do anything until later on when it escalated.”‘

Lushchinskaya has a police record for a similar incident. She allegedly pepper-sprayed a man on the train at the 36th Street station in June.