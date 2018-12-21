‘FOX & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Blasts Trump for ‘Re-Founding ISIS’ — WATCH

FOX & Friends host Brian Kilmeade blasted Donald Trump on Friday while speaking with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Said Kilmeade of Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria: He also is doing exactly what he criticized President Obama for doing. He said President Obama is the founder of ISIS,” Kilmeade pointed out. “He just refounded ISIS because they have 30,000 men there and they are already striking back with our would-be evacuation. The president is really on the griddle with this.”

Stammered Sanders: “The idea that the president has had anything to do with helping ISIS reemerge is absolutely outrageous…If ISIS wants to pick a fight with somebody, they sure as heck don’t want to pick one with Donald Trump because he will destroy them and defeat them.”