Record Temps To Scorch Australia Through The New Year

A broad area stretching across much of southern Australia is set to experience the hot weather, with temperatures generally 50F to 58F higher than usual for this time of year, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

Some areas may see maximum temperatures stay above 104F for four days in a row for the first time in 90 years.

“Summer is well and truly here with warm to hot conditions developing across southern Australia to finish the year of 2018,” a meteorologist, Jonathan How, told reporters on Wednesday according to The Guardian.

“This is the first month of summer, so there is a long way to go for much of the country,” How said. “At the moment the bureau is forecasting a warmer and drier summer than normal, so this could really just be a taste of things to come.”

The Australian summer heatwave suggests that 2019 may mirror 2018’s temperatures that witnessed Europe’s and the United States’ hottest summers on record.