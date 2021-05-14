Hot Gay Summer: In 1950s, Cherry Grove on Fire Island Offered Sanctuary, Creative and Sexual Freedom. 14 Photos from Show Opening Today in NYC

During the 1950s, Cherry Grove provided gay individuals a much-needed escape from the homophobia and the legal and social persecution that many experienced in the era of McCarthyism following World War II. Homosexuals faced physical assault, verbal attacks, family rejection, loss of employment, imprisonment, and even involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. In the Grove, they could openly socialize and experience a joyful and rare freedom of sexual expression.

‘Weekend Guest at Hot House’, 1958

Cherry Grove Archives Collection, Gift of Harold Seeley During the 1950s, Cherry Grove provided gay individuals a much-needed escape from the homophobia and the legal and social persecution that many experienced in the era of McCa rthyism following World War II. Homosexuals faced physical assault, verbal attacks, family rejection, loss of employment, imprisonment, and even involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. In the Grove, they could openly socialize and experience a joyful and rare freedom of sexual expression.

Click number 2 below for next image