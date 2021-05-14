Towleroad Gay News

Hot Gay Summer: In 1950s, Cherry Grove on Fire Island Offered Sanctuary, Creative and Sexual Freedom. 14 Photos from Show Opening Today in NYC

During the 1950s, Cherry Grove provided gay individuals a much-needed escape from the homophobia and the legal and social persecution that many experienced in the era of McCarthyism following World War II. Homosexuals faced physical assault, verbal attacks, family rejection, loss of employment, imprisonment, and even involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. In the Grove, they could openly socialize and experience a joyful and rare freedom of sexual expression.

Cherry Grove

‘Weekend Guest at Hot House’, 1958
Cherry Grove Archives Collection, Gift of Harold Seeley

New York Historical Society Museum and Library

Safe/Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove

May 14 – October 11, 2021

Safe/Haven is a free, outdoor exhibition that takes place in our rear courtyard. (The entrance is on 76th St.) To maintain social distancing, book your timed-entry tickets on our special Safe/Haven ticketing site. 


