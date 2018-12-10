Trump Wails: ‘Democrats Can’t Find a Smocking Gun…No Smocking Gun’

Donald Trump took to Twitter first thing Monday morning to continue declaring his innocence in the Russian investigation which implicated him in federal crimes.

Tweeted Trump (misspellings are his): ““Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @ FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

Kellyanne Conway’s husband George clapped back at Trump: “No, the criminal campaign-finance violations were found by professional line prosecutors in a Republican-controlled United States Department of Justice. It looks like a pretty good case. Kudos to them.”