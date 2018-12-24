Madonna Named ‘Stonewall Ambassador’, Sparking Talk of NYC Pride Performance

The Stonewall Inn on Sunday announced that Madonna has been named a Stonewall Ambassador for the upcoming 50th anniversary Stonewall celebrations this June, marking the riots that kicked off the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Wrote The Stonewall Inn and Pride Live Official in an Instagram post: ‘Rebel. Maverick. Barrier breaker. Trailblazer. Icon. Activist. Mother. Ally. Stonewall Ambassador. 💖💖💖💖🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈Today we are insanely proud to announce Madonna is a Stonewall Ambassador supporting Stonewall Day + the 50th anniversary of Stonewall!!’

Madonna visited the Stonewall Inn last week ahead of the official announcement.

The move comes as Madonna prepares to release her 14th studio album. She has been teasing it on Instagram with the hashtag #magic for many weeks.

Pride Live Official posted this to an Instagram story. So much “magic” coming, eh?

And who’s TeamID?

Variety reports that it’s Madonna’s new public relations firm: ‘Madonna has a new public relations team. The singer has signed with Kelly Bush Novak of ID, whose clients include Serena Williams, Alfonso Cuarón, Ben Stiller, Pamela Adlon, Cynthia Erivo, Hannah Gadsby, Ellen Page, Janelle Monáe, and David Oyelowo, among many others. Bush Novak founded ID in 1993 and the company, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, is home to veteran Hollywood publicists Mara Buxbaum (Michelle Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Penn), Bebe Lerner (Emily Blunt, John Krasinski) and Matt Labov (Seth Rogen, Bill Hader), among others. Its music division is headed by Allison Elbl (James Taylor, Steve Martin, Marshmello). Madonna is managed by Guy Oseary of Maverick.’

Next summer, WorldPride comes to New York City and the United States for the first time to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. The sixth edition of the culturally-diverse WorldPride will attract millions of LGBTQI+ revelers for the largest celebration of Pride in history.

Will the queen of pop be performing? We shall see.

