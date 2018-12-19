Stonewall Children’s Book Timed For 50th Anniversary

In April 2019 in advance of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising this June — Random House will publish the first picture book about the uprising and its critical role in the gay civil rights movement, Stonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution.

Written by award-winning author Rob Sanders and illustrated by Jamey Christoph,

the powerful and timeless true story of Stonewall will for the first time allow young readers to discover the rich and dynamic history of the Stonewall Inn and its role in the ongoing fight to achieve equal rights for all. On June 28, 1969, New York City police officers raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. In response to the violent raid, patrons and neighborhood residents bound together for six days of protest against the injustices of that night. This uprising is credited with spurring the gay rights movement in the U.S. and beyond.

Sanders says he was inspired to write the book, “When President Obama designated the site as the Stonewall National Monument in 2016, I realized that this part of our LGBTQIA history, story, and struggle for equality was something I wanted all children to learn about and celebrate.”

Sanders is also the author of Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag, the first picture book about the history of the Gay Pride Flag and its impact on the gay rights movement, just released in April 2018.

You can pre-orderStonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution here.